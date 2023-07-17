trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2636495
Thai Buddhist monks, minorities organise ‘Peace Walk’ in Ladakh, hail PM Modi’s world peace outreach

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Jul 17, 2023, 08:40 AM IST
A large congregation of Buddhist monks carried out a ‘Peace Walk’ in Ladakh on July 16. Indian Minorities Foundation (IMF), leaders of other religious communities, students also took part in a ‘Peace Walk’. Carrying prayers and peace messages, ‘Peace walk’ was carried out from NDS stadium to Shanti Stupa in Leh, Ladakh.
