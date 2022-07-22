The 15th President of India, Droupadi Murmu boasts of many firsts | Zee News English

Droupadi Murmu scripts history, and she is no stranger to having firsts to her name, she is India's first tribal woman president. Murmu defeated joint Opposition candidate Yashwant Sinha to become the 15th president of India. She will succeed Ram Nath Kovind whose term ends on 24 July.

| Updated: Jul 22, 2022, 02:03 AM IST

