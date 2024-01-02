trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2705397
The Annual Revelation of the Remarkable Shivalinga at a Unique Temple

Jan 02, 2024
The divine play of Lord Mahadev, the Lord of Lords, is boundless, with thousands of miraculous occurrences attributed to Him. In the tranquil town of Alsi, nestled in the Khargone district of Madhya Pradesh, stands a unique shrine, the Shri Hatakeshwar Mahadev Temple, where an extraordinary phenomenon unfolds. The temple is renowned for offering a glimpse of the sacred Shivling only once a year, making it a truly mystical experience for devotees.

