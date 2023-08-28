trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2654523
The condition of Mewat depends on Mahadev! Haryana on high alert

|Updated: Aug 28, 2023, 09:10 AM IST
Hindu organizations will take out Brij Mandal Shobha Yatra on August 28 in Nuh, Haryana. The Nuh administration has not given permission for this yatra. Today's Monday is very heavy in Nuh.
