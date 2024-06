videoDetails

The cost of veg thali has increased further

Sonam | Updated: Jun 09, 2024, 12:52 AM IST

There is bad news for vegetarians. The cost of vegetarian thali has increased further in May as compared to April. The cost of vegetarian thali prepared at home increased by one percent in May as compared to April this year while the cost of non-veg thali has decreased by the same amount. This has been stated in the "Roti Rice Rate" report released on Thursday by market research and credit rating agency Crisil.