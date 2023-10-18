trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2676753
NewsVideos
videoDetails

The Cricket Show: 5 players of India dominate the whole world!

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Oct 18, 2023, 02:06 AM IST
Team India is considered to be the biggest contender to win the World Cup 2023. And the reason for this is the recent form of Team India and the statistics of some special players. If the five Indian players who are feared by all the teams around the world perform as per their potential, then no one can stop Team India from winning this World Cup. Today in the cricket show, understand who are those 5 cricketers who have the most responsibility for India to win the World Cup and why teams all over the world are afraid of them.
Follow Us

All Videos

Will Biden 'plan' change Israel Palestine War?
play icon29:17
Will Biden 'plan' change Israel Palestine War?
World Cup 2023: PCB Reacts On Babar Azam's Pakistan Team Suffering By Viral Fever
play icon1:47
World Cup 2023: PCB Reacts On Babar Azam's Pakistan Team Suffering By Viral Fever
Israel Hamas War: 'UK Backs Israel In War Against Hamas,' says Sunak
play icon13:42
Israel Hamas War: 'UK Backs Israel In War Against Hamas,' says Sunak
Israel Hamas War Update: Exclusive report of ZEE NEWS from Israel!
play icon17:32
Israel Hamas War Update: Exclusive report of ZEE NEWS from Israel!
World Cup 2023:
play icon2:17
World Cup 2023: "Extremely Hard To Beat" Ricky Ponting Praises Rohit Sharma And Team India

Trending Videos

Will Biden 'plan' change Israel Palestine War?
play icon29:17
Will Biden 'plan' change Israel Palestine War?
World Cup 2023: PCB Reacts On Babar Azam's Pakistan Team Suffering By Viral Fever
play icon1:47
World Cup 2023: PCB Reacts On Babar Azam's Pakistan Team Suffering By Viral Fever
Israel Hamas War: 'UK Backs Israel In War Against Hamas,' says Sunak
play icon13:42
Israel Hamas War: 'UK Backs Israel In War Against Hamas,' says Sunak
Israel Hamas War Update: Exclusive report of ZEE NEWS from Israel!
play icon17:32
Israel Hamas War Update: Exclusive report of ZEE NEWS from Israel!
World Cup 2023:
play icon2:17
World Cup 2023: "Extremely Hard To Beat" Ricky Ponting Praises Rohit Sharma And Team India
World Cup 2023,ICC World Cup 2023,ICC Cricket World Cup 2023,World Cup Live,World Cup,Cricket World Cup,ODI World Cup 2023,world cup 2023 schedule,ICC World Cup,rugby world cup 2023,Cricket World Cup 2023,ind vs aus world cup 2023,pakistan world cup 2023,2023 Cricket World Cup,ICC World Cup 2023 schedule,world cup today match highlights,icc world cup 2023 schedule time table,world cup highlights,ODI World Cup,world cup 2023 mcq,rugby World cup,