The Diary of West Bengal caught in the game of truth and lies. Sanoj Mishra। Amit Malviya

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: May 26, 2023, 04:48 PM IST
Controversy has started over the film Diary of Best Bengal. Sections like sedition have been imposed on the makers of the film 'Diary of West Bengal'. BJP spokesperson Amit Malviya has accused Mamta Sarkar of threatening the director of the film, saying that the notice to the filmmaker is unnecessary. The West Bengal Police has called the film's producer Sanoj Mishra for questioning on May 30, fearing that the police may arrest him after questioning.

