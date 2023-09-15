trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2662571
The families of the martyrs were in a sad state with tears in their eyes... Tribute to the martyrdom.

|Updated: Sep 15, 2023, 09:20 AM IST
Anantnag Encounter Update: Indian Army soldiers have been martyred in Anantnag. After which his family members are crying and in bad condition. Indian Army has surrounded 2 Lashkar terrorists. Uzair Khan is also included in these.
