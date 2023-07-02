trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2629646
The fire of France is not stopping!

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Jul 02, 2023, 11:00 AM IST
For more than 100 hours, many cities of France including Paris have been in the grip of violence. Thousands of policemen are deployed but still the violence is not stopping. Many countries have issued advisories asking their citizens to stay safe in France.
