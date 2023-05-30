NewsVideos
The victim's mother said - we do not know the killer, he should be hanged

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: May 30, 2023, 12:52 AM IST
In the Shahbad Dairy Murder case, the victim's mother said that we do not go to the murderer, he should be hanged. Let us tell you that the police has arrested the accused Sahil from Bulandshahr. The accused stabbed the victim 16 times.

