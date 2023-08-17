trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2650137
The wait is over...! Chandrayaan created new history!

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Aug 17, 2023, 04:22 PM IST
ISRO has achieved great success before Chandrayaan-3's landing on the moon. Chandrayaan-3 has been divided into two pieces at 1:08 pm on Thursday afternoon, which was an important process even before landing. In this process, the propulsion and lander modules of Chandrayaan-3 have been separated. Now Vikram Lander is 100 km from the moon. Will circle the area and slowly move towards the landing.

