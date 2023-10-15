trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2675672
“The world is silent...”: Asaduddin Owaisi on Israel-Palestine conflict

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Oct 15, 2023, 02:20 PM IST
Speaking at an event in Hyderabad on the Israel-Palestine conflict, All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) chief Asaduddin Owaisi showed solidarity with Gaza and stated that for 70 years Israel has been an occupier.
