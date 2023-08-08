trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2646208
“Theatrics…” Piyush Goel And Amit Shah Challenge Derek O’brien On ‘Sheesh-mahal’ Comment

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Aug 08, 2023, 12:05 PM IST
Union Home Minister Amit Shah introduced the Government of National Capital Territory of Delhi (Amendment) Bill, 2023 in Rajya Sabha on August 07 amid sloganeering by Opposition MPs over the Manipur issue.

