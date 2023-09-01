trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2656287
NewsVideos
videoDetails

There was a stir in Ramnath Kovind's house! BJP President came to meet

|Updated: Sep 01, 2023, 12:18 PM IST
One Nation One Election: The atmosphere in the country is hot regarding one country, one election. Former President Ramnath Kovind has been made the chairman of the committee. Now BJP President JP Nadda has reached Ramnath Kovind's house to meet him.
Follow Us

All Videos

Wanda Diamond League: Neeraj Chopra Clinches 2nd Position, Qualify For Season Finale
play icon1:38
Wanda Diamond League: Neeraj Chopra Clinches 2nd Position, Qualify For Season Finale
Former President Ramnath Kovind will be the chairman of one country one election committee
play icon5:5
Former President Ramnath Kovind will be the chairman of one country one election committee
Sanitary pad vending machine installed in BHU, girl students will not face any problem in the university
play icon1:24
Sanitary pad vending machine installed in BHU, girl students will not face any problem in the university
Hyderabad: Brother gifts life-saving kidney to sister on occasion of Raksha Bandhan
play icon2:34
Hyderabad: Brother gifts life-saving kidney to sister on occasion of Raksha Bandhan
Rahul Gandhi was making revelations on Adani...what happened suddenly in the press conference?
play icon12:54
Rahul Gandhi was making revelations on Adani...what happened suddenly in the press conference?

Trending Videos

Wanda Diamond League: Neeraj Chopra Clinches 2nd Position, Qualify For Season Finale
play icon1:38
Wanda Diamond League: Neeraj Chopra Clinches 2nd Position, Qualify For Season Finale
Former President Ramnath Kovind will be the chairman of one country one election committee
play icon5:5
Former President Ramnath Kovind will be the chairman of one country one election committee
Sanitary pad vending machine installed in BHU, girl students will not face any problem in the university
play icon1:24
Sanitary pad vending machine installed in BHU, girl students will not face any problem in the university
Hyderabad: Brother gifts life-saving kidney to sister on occasion of Raksha Bandhan
play icon2:34
Hyderabad: Brother gifts life-saving kidney to sister on occasion of Raksha Bandhan
Rahul Gandhi was making revelations on Adani...what happened suddenly in the press conference?
play icon12:54
Rahul Gandhi was making revelations on Adani...what happened suddenly in the press conference?
one nation one election,one nation one election bill,modi on one nation one election,one nation one election debate,opposition on one nation one elections,one nation one election in hindi,one election,one nation one election article,one nation one election in india,one nation one election explained,one nation one election upsc,one nation one election speech,pm modi on one nation one election,one nation one election india,one nation one poll,