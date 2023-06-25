NewsVideos
videoDetails

There will be a revolution in the technology sector after PM Modi's visit

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Jun 25, 2023, 10:46 PM IST
PM Modi has invited American chip company Micron Technology to come to India to promote semiconductor manufacturing. The Prime Minister has also invited Applied Materials to invest in the country for the development of process technology and advanced packaging capabilities. Soon the results will be seen in the world and in India.

All Videos

Is PM Modi's mission accomplished by America tour?
play icon7:39
Is PM Modi's mission accomplished by America tour?
Now what will be Putin's next step?
play icon41:44
Now what will be Putin's next step?
play icon1:12
"I Will Start Training Soon..." Elon Musk's Big Reveal On The 'Cage Match' With Mark Zuckerberg
Deshhit: Modi reached 1000 years old mosque in Egypt
play icon26:36
Deshhit: Modi reached 1000 years old mosque in Egypt
Emergency 1975 : How will Congress wash this 'stain'?
play icon52:53
Emergency 1975 : How will Congress wash this 'stain'?

Trending Videos

Is PM Modi's mission accomplished by America tour?
play icon7:39
Is PM Modi's mission accomplished by America tour?
Now what will be Putin's next step?
play icon41:44
Now what will be Putin's next step?
play icon1:12
"I Will Start Training Soon..." Elon Musk's Big Reveal On The 'Cage Match' With Mark Zuckerberg
Deshhit: Modi reached 1000 years old mosque in Egypt
play icon26:36
Deshhit: Modi reached 1000 years old mosque in Egypt
Emergency 1975 : How will Congress wash this 'stain'?
play icon52:53
Emergency 1975 : How will Congress wash this 'stain'?
PM Modi US visit,Modi US visit,modi us visit 2023,pm modi visit to usa,PM Modi USA Visit,pm modi us visit in june,pm modi state visit,pm modi to visit to us,PM Modi US Visit 2023,pm modi to visit america,pm modi to visit us,Modi to visit US,pm modi visit to america,pm narendra modi us visit,PM Modi US State Visit,modi state visit,state visit,narendra modi to visit us,joe biden on pm modi visit to us,Narendra Modi US visit,modi visits us,