trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2704465
NewsVideos
videoDetails

These people, including BD Tripathi, who did research on Ganga, were honored

|Updated: Dec 31, 2023, 12:02 AM IST
Follow Us
Ganga Kinare Music Festival: Professor BD Tripathi, who did 18 researches on Ganga, was honored. BD Tripathi has done 35 researches on rivers. After his research, 8 techniques were invented to reduce pollution. Rajesh Shukla ji, who is engaged in the work of cleaning the Ganga ghats, was honored. Shivam Agrahari has been donating his labor to reduce pollution at the ghats of Kashi for the last 8 years.

All Videos

DNA: India will celebrate Diwali on 22 January
Play Icon25:25
DNA: India will celebrate Diwali on 22 January
DNA: India will celebrate Diwali on 22 January
Play Icon12:13
DNA: India will celebrate Diwali on 22 January
PM Modi Ayodhya Visit: What is the 'Temple Movement' that PM Modi talked about?
Play Icon19:53
PM Modi Ayodhya Visit: What is the 'Temple Movement' that PM Modi talked about?
DNA: How many seats are confirmed for Modi in Lok Sabha elections
Play Icon12:47
DNA: How many seats are confirmed for Modi in Lok Sabha elections
PM Modi Ayodhya Visit: Story of Ayodhya, in the words of Ram devotees
Play Icon12:56
PM Modi Ayodhya Visit: Story of Ayodhya, in the words of Ram devotees

Trending Videos

DNA: India will celebrate Diwali on 22 January
play icon25:25
DNA: India will celebrate Diwali on 22 January
DNA: India will celebrate Diwali on 22 January
play icon12:13
DNA: India will celebrate Diwali on 22 January
PM Modi Ayodhya Visit: What is the 'Temple Movement' that PM Modi talked about?
play icon19:53
PM Modi Ayodhya Visit: What is the 'Temple Movement' that PM Modi talked about?
DNA: How many seats are confirmed for Modi in Lok Sabha elections
play icon12:47
DNA: How many seats are confirmed for Modi in Lok Sabha elections
PM Modi Ayodhya Visit: Story of Ayodhya, in the words of Ram devotees
play icon12:56
PM Modi Ayodhya Visit: Story of Ayodhya, in the words of Ram devotees
ganga kinare,Ganga kinare Zee media,zee media program,Ganga river,Zee News,Ganga Kinare Music Festival,Professor BD Tripathi,18 researches on Ganga,honored,BD Tripathi done 35 researches on rivers,After his research,8 techniques were invented,Reduce pollution,Rajesh Shukla,Ganga ghats,Ganga safai Abhiyan,Shivam Agrahari,labor to reduce pollution,ghats of Kashi,Varanasi,last 8 years,Zee News Hindi,zee news hd,Breaking News,hindi news live,