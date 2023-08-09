trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2646868
"They Gave ₹ 72,000 Crore Loan To Adani" Smriti Irani Adani Takes A Jibe On Congress

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Aug 09, 2023, 04:55 PM IST
Rahul Gandhi is criticized by Smriti Irani for disrespecting a foreign country while in session. She criticizes Rahul Gandhi for making a remark at the Ideas of India Conclave. Smriti Irani criticizes the government for cooperating with Adani while decrying the Congress' "two-faced" attitude.

