This Canadian company is giving you 61 lakh per year to become their chief candy taster | Zee English News

A Canadian company is looking to hire a chief candy officer for a salary of $78,000 US dollars (Rs 61.14 lakh).The opportunity was posted on Linkedin in July by Candy Funhouse

| Updated: Aug 03, 2022, 04:00 PM IST

A Canadian company is looking to hire a chief candy officer for a salary of $78,000 US dollars (Rs 61.14 lakh).The opportunity was posted on Linkedin in July by Candy Funhouse