This Chhattisgarh Village Has Turned into YouTubers’ Hub Where Locals Create Content for Living

Tusli village in Chhattisgarh, Raipur has turned into a YouTubers' hub. A large number of locals are creating content for online videos. Many have left their regular jobs to create a career in YouTube video making.

|Updated: Aug 31, 2022, 05:00 PM IST
