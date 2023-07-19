trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2637559
"This Election Has Become NDA Vs INDIA And INDIA Will Win" Says Aam Aadmi Party Leader Raghav Chadha

|Updated: Jul 19, 2023, 05:55 PM IST
Aam Aadmi Party Leader and Rajya Sabha MP Raghav Chadha on July 19 expressed confidence in Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance (INDIA) winning the 2024 Lok Sabha elections.
