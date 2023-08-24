trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2653135
"This Is A Hydrogen Car, Nitin Gadkari Asked Me To Try It" Tejashwi Yadav On The Hydrogen Car

|Updated: Aug 24, 2023, 05:45 PM IST
On the hydrogen car given by Union Minister Nitin Gadkari, Bihar Deputy Chief Minister Tejashwi Yadav says, "This is a Hydrogen car, Union Minister Nitin (Gadkari) asked me to try it."
