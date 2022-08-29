This Man in Supertech’s Emerald Court Overslept On Demolition Day

Ahead of the Noida twin towers’ demolition, a special task force – a core team of 7 members of Emerald Court pulled off the evacuation of all residents of the society. The residents of the society, where the illegal twin towers were also located, had started moving out. But a little after 7 am, a security guard raised alarm to the special task force about a man still stuck in the building.

| Updated: Aug 29, 2022, 11:01 PM IST

Ahead of the Noida twin towers’ demolition, a special task force – a core team of 7 members of Emerald Court pulled off the evacuation of all residents of the society. The residents of the society, where the illegal twin towers were also located, had started moving out. But a little after 7 am, a security guard raised alarm to the special task force about a man still stuck in the building.