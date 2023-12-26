trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2703057
Tiger strays into residential area in UP's Pilibhit, Tranquilised by Forest Officers

|Updated: Dec 26, 2023, 06:18 PM IST
Pilibhit Tiger Rescue: The tiger, which escaped from the Tiger Reserve in Pilibhit, UP, into the village was caught after about 10 hours of effort. A shocking incident came to light in Pilibhit, UP when a tiger entered the village. During this time, the tiger slept on the wall in complete leisure time. After many hours of hard work, this tiger has finally been captured.

