Tihar Jail, a prisoner commits suicide by hanging himself

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: May 23, 2023, 11:44 AM IST
Shocking news has come out from Tihar Jail. A prisoner has committed suicide by hanging. Police has started investigating this matter.

