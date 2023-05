videoDetails

Tillu Tajpuriya's murder case: Appearance of accuses in Patiala House Court today

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: May 08, 2023, 08:34 AM IST

Today there is an appearance in Delhi's Patiala House Court in the case of Tillu Tajpuria's murder. Let us tell you that by presenting all the four accused before the court, the Delhi Police will try to take them into remand. At the same time, strict security arrangements will be made in the midst of all this.