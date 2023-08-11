trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2647642
Tiranga Unfurled At Lal Chowk In Jammu and Kashmir, Srinagar Police, Children Hold Tiranga Rally

Updated: Aug 11, 2023, 03:00 PM IST
The Tricolour is hoisted atop the newly renovated Ghanta Ghar at Lal Chowk in the heart of Srinagar.

