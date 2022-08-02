TMC MP Kakoli Ghosh took a bite of raw Brinjal against the price rise in Lok Sabha |Zee English News
Monsoon session is going on in Parliament at present. Inflation was being discussed today. Meanwhile, TMC MP Kakoli Ghosh ate a raw brinjal standing in the Lok Sabha. This was TMC MP's own way of protesting against inflation.
