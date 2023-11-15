trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2688129
"To Promote Sports Culture" Indian Army Organised Kashmir Youth Football Championship In Srinagar

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Nov 15, 2023, 12:15 AM IST
Indian Army organised Kashmir Youth Football Championship in Srinagar to promote sports culture in the valley. 22 teams from different parts of the valley will be participating in the 20-day championship organised by the Indian Army in collaboration with youth sports and services.
