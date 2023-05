videoDetails

Rajasthan Royals and Sunrisers Hyderabad faceoff in Jaipur

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: May 07, 2023, 08:54 PM IST

Today's second match in IPL will be played between the first season champions Rajasthan Royals (RR) and Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) in Jaipur.