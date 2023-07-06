trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2631805
Tomatoes worth over 2 lakhs stolen from a farmer in Karnataka’s Hassan district

Updated: Jul 06, 2023, 06:45 PM IST
A farmer from Karnataka alleged that tomatoes worth Rs 2.5 lakh were stolen from her farm. The woman farmer, Dharani, grew tomatoes on a massive 2-acre farm in the Hassan district. With tomato prices hitting the roof, Dharani was planning to harvest the crop and transport it to market. The remaining crop was also destroyed by the thieves. A complaint has been filed at Halebeedu police station.
