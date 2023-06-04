NewsVideos
TOP 100: 100 big news of the morning in superfast style

Jun 04, 2023
After the collision of three trains, the coaches were scattered like cards on the tracks. The news of the death of 288 people in the Balasore train accident has come so far. Apart from this, more than 1100 people are said to be injured.

Bogies overturned after collision, painful pictures of Odisha train accident
10:27
Bogies overturned after collision, painful pictures of Odisha train accident
Adhir Ranjan's taunt on the government regarding Balasore train accident
1:31
Adhir Ranjan's taunt on the government regarding Balasore train accident
Who is the 'villain' of the Balasore train accident? PM Modi's big statement on the accident
4:27
Who is the 'villain' of the Balasore train accident? PM Modi's big statement on the accident
Odisha Train Accident: Search for life continues at the accident site
7:25
Odisha Train Accident: Search for life continues at the accident site
S Jaishankar's advice to Rahul Gandhi, 'Politics should not be done outside the country'
1:27
S Jaishankar's advice to Rahul Gandhi, 'Politics should not be done outside the country'

