NewsVideos
videoDetails

TOP 100: 100 big news of the morning | Odisha Train Accident Updates

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Jun 07, 2023, 09:10 AM IST
Odisha Train Accident: The Odisha rail accident has given irreparable wounds to countless people. More than 100 people who died in the accident have not been identified yet. So far 288 people have been killed in this accident.

All Videos

Know beneficial remedies for Sankashti Chaturthi from Acharya Shiromani Sachin
3:35
Know beneficial remedies for Sankashti Chaturthi from Acharya Shiromani Sachin
Know today's horoscope from Astrologer Shiromani Sachin | 7th June 2023
5:33
Know today's horoscope from Astrologer Shiromani Sachin | 7th June 2023
Anurag Thakur appeals by tweeting over Wrestlers Protest
0:47
Anurag Thakur appeals by tweeting over Wrestlers Protest
288 people announced dead in Balasore Train Accident, 83 dead bodies yet to be identified
13:21
288 people announced dead in Balasore Train Accident, 83 dead bodies yet to be identified
WTC to be played today between India and Australia
3:22
WTC to be played today between India and Australia

Trending Videos

3:35
Know beneficial remedies for Sankashti Chaturthi from Acharya Shiromani Sachin
5:33
Know today's horoscope from Astrologer Shiromani Sachin | 7th June 2023
0:47
Anurag Thakur appeals by tweeting over Wrestlers Protest
13:21
288 people announced dead in Balasore Train Accident, 83 dead bodies yet to be identified
3:22
WTC to be played today between India and Australia
बालासोर ट्रेन हादसा,ओडिशा ट्रेन हादसा,ओडिशा ट्रेन एक्सीडेंट,odisha train accident,train accident in odisha,odisha train accident today,train accident,train accident today in odisha,train accident news live odisha,Train accident Odisha,odisha train news,odisha rail accident,WTC final,Breaking News,Mamata Banerjee,bhagalpur bridge,Bhagalpur News,bhagalpur bridge collapse video,bhagalpur bridge hadsa,bhagalpur pul,breaking news today,