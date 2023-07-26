trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2640536
TOP 100: Adhir Ranjan Chowdhary said – Opposition will bring No-confidence motion against Modi government

|Updated: Jul 26, 2023, 07:36 AM IST
TOP 100: Congress leader Adhir Ranjan Chowdhary said that the opposition will bring a no-confidence motion against the Modi government, the opposition has taken this decision together.
Opposition to present no-confidence motion against government in Parliament today
Opposition to present no-confidence motion against government in Parliament today
Crocodile spotted at Vadodara streets after heavy rain
Crocodile spotted at Vadodara streets after heavy rain
Delhi Ordinance Bill might be presented in Lok Sabha today
Delhi Ordinance Bill might be presented in Lok Sabha today
Delhi Rain Breaking: Heavy rains in Delhi-NCR in the morning, pleasant weather, water logging in many areas
Delhi Rain Breaking: Heavy rains in Delhi-NCR in the morning, pleasant weather, water logging in many areas
Rain Alert Breaking: Alert issued for rain in west-east central India between July 26-27
Rain Alert Breaking: Alert issued for rain in west-east central India between July 26-27
