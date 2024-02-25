trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2724707
NewsVideos
videoDetails

TOP 100 News: PM Modi will give a gift to Gujarat today

|Updated: Feb 25, 2024, 08:00 AM IST
Follow Us
PM Modi will give a gift to Gujarat today.. He will inaugurate and lay the foundation stone of projects worth about Rs 52 thousand crores.. Further in this report, see 100 big news of the day in a quick manner

All Videos

Know from Acharya Shiromani Sachin whether the conjunction of Sun and Saturn is auspicious or inauspicious
Play Icon07:00
Know from Acharya Shiromani Sachin whether the conjunction of Sun and Saturn is auspicious or inauspicious
Loksabha Election Breaking: Second day of Prime Minister Modi's Gujarat tour
Play Icon01:49
Loksabha Election Breaking: Second day of Prime Minister Modi's Gujarat tour
Daily Rashifal: Know the most accurate prediction of your zodiac sign
Play Icon05:57
Daily Rashifal: Know the most accurate prediction of your zodiac sign
DNA: UP Police Recruitment Exam Cancelled After Paper Leak
Play Icon06:17
DNA: UP Police Recruitment Exam Cancelled After Paper Leak
Sandeshkhali Violence Update: Section 144 Imposed, Public Protest in Sandeshkhali
Play Icon01:34
Sandeshkhali Violence Update: Section 144 Imposed, Public Protest in Sandeshkhali

Trending Videos

Know from Acharya Shiromani Sachin whether the conjunction of Sun and Saturn is auspicious or inauspicious
play icon7:0
Know from Acharya Shiromani Sachin whether the conjunction of Sun and Saturn is auspicious or inauspicious
Loksabha Election Breaking: Second day of Prime Minister Modi's Gujarat tour
play icon1:49
Loksabha Election Breaking: Second day of Prime Minister Modi's Gujarat tour
Daily Rashifal: Know the most accurate prediction of your zodiac sign
play icon5:57
Daily Rashifal: Know the most accurate prediction of your zodiac sign
DNA: UP Police Recruitment Exam Cancelled After Paper Leak
play icon6:17
DNA: UP Police Recruitment Exam Cancelled After Paper Leak
Sandeshkhali Violence Update: Section 144 Imposed, Public Protest in Sandeshkhali
play icon1:34
Sandeshkhali Violence Update: Section 144 Imposed, Public Protest in Sandeshkhali