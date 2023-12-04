trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2695343
TOP 100 NEWS: When the House echoed with Modi-Modi slogans with Modi's entry

|Updated: Dec 04, 2023, 04:14 PM IST
TOP 100 NEWS: The winter session of Parliament has started from today.. After PM Modi's entry into the House, BJP MPs gave a warm welcome to PM Modi. The entire House echoed with Modi Modi. The opposition created a ruckus in the Parliament regarding the issue of Mahua Moitra. Let us tell you that Mahua Moitra is accused of asking questions by taking money from the House.
