Top 50: CM Mamata Banerjee's big allegation on BJP on Bengal violence

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: Apr 10, 2023, 11:58 PM IST

There was tremendous violence in Bengal Howrah and Hooghly on Ram Navami. After which Chief Minister Mamta Banerjee has once again accused BJP of violence. The Chief Minister said that the BJP has demonstrated with weapons.