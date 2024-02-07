trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2718776
Tourists Cherish Snowfall at Daksum in Jammu and Kashmir

Bhavya Singh|Updated: Feb 07, 2024, 04:40 PM IST
In the picturesque landscapes of Anantnag district, Jammu and Kashmir, tourists revel in the enchanting beauty of snowfall at the Daksum tourist spot. The serene scenes capture the joy and wonder of visitors as they embrace the magical winter atmosphere.

PM Modi's Assertion in Rajya Sabha: 'Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikaas' is Not Just a Slogan, It's Modi's Guarantee
PM Modi's Take in Rajya Sabha: 'Yuvraj's Start-Up, But No Progress'
PM Modi Reads Nehru's Views on Reservation In Rajya Sabha
VIRAL VIDEO: Man's 'Wrong Ring Choice' Leads To Unexpected Proposal Rejection
Congress accuses BJP of hiding the death toll in Harda blast
PM Modi's Assertion in Rajya Sabha: 'Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikaas' is Not Just a Slogan, It's Modi's Guarantee
PM Modi's Take in Rajya Sabha: 'Yuvraj's Start-Up, But No Progress'
PM Modi Reads Nehru's Views on Reservation In Rajya Sabha
VIRAL VIDEO: Man's 'Wrong Ring Choice' Leads To Unexpected Proposal Rejection
Congress accuses BJP of hiding the death toll in Harda blast
