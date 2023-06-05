NewsVideos
Track restored again after 51 hours of Balasore accident, how did the train run on track again?

Updated: Jun 05, 2023, 10:32 AM IST
Odisha Train Accident: 51 hours after the train accident in Balasore, Odisha, the train is once again seen running on the track. Meanwhile, Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnav has demanded a CBI inquiry. Know what is the current situation in this report.

