NewsVideos
videoDetails

Transfer-Posting Row: AAP Slams Centre's Ordinance, Alleges Attempt To Snatch Power From Delhi Govt

|Updated: May 20, 2023, 04:20 PM IST
The AAP on Saturday said the Centre's ordinance on the transfer of bureaucrats in Delhi is "unconstitutional" and a move to snatch the power given to the Delhi government by the Supreme Court in services matters. Addressing a press conference, Delhi minister Atishi said the Centre deliberately chose to bring the ordinance at a time when the Supreme Court has closed for summer vacation.

All Videos

Vicky Kaushal promotes 'Zara Hatke Zara Bachke' in Mumbai, excitement among the fans #shorts
1:15
Vicky Kaushal promotes 'Zara Hatke Zara Bachke' in Mumbai, excitement among the fans #shorts
BJP's reply to AAP on 'Ordinance'
7:32
BJP's reply to AAP on 'Ordinance'
CM Kejriwal makes big statement on Modi government
12:58
CM Kejriwal makes big statement on Modi government
Badhir News: Joe Biden hugs PM Modi during G7 summit
4:23
Badhir News: Joe Biden hugs PM Modi during G7 summit
G7 Summit: PM Modi and Zelensky met for first time during war
8:31
G7 Summit: PM Modi and Zelensky met for first time during war

Trending Videos

1:15
Vicky Kaushal promotes 'Zara Hatke Zara Bachke' in Mumbai, excitement among the fans #shorts
7:32
BJP's reply to AAP on 'Ordinance'
12:58
CM Kejriwal makes big statement on Modi government
4:23
Badhir News: Joe Biden hugs PM Modi during G7 summit
8:31
G7 Summit: PM Modi and Zelensky met for first time during war