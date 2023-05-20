videoDetails

Transfer-Posting Row: AAP Slams Centre's Ordinance, Alleges Attempt To Snatch Power From Delhi Govt

| Updated: May 20, 2023, 04:20 PM IST

The AAP on Saturday said the Centre's ordinance on the transfer of bureaucrats in Delhi is "unconstitutional" and a move to snatch the power given to the Delhi government by the Supreme Court in services matters. Addressing a press conference, Delhi minister Atishi said the Centre deliberately chose to bring the ordinance at a time when the Supreme Court has closed for summer vacation.