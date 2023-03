videoDetails

Treatment of 16 people underway in Indore Temple Collapse Case

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: Mar 31, 2023, 09:49 AM IST

So far 35 people have died in the accident at Baleshwar temple in Indore. On the other hand, 19 people have also been taken out safely and currently 16 people are undergoing treatment. Know what is the current situation in this report.