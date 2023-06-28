NewsVideos
videoDetails

Tremendous protest against Adipurush Film

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Jun 28, 2023, 08:42 AM IST
There was a protest against the film Adipurush in Nagpur, Maharashtra. BJP Yuva Morcha protested fiercely on the streets.

All Videos

Draft ready in Uttarakhand.. Uniform Civil Code will be implemented soon!
play icon11:49
Draft ready in Uttarakhand.. Uniform Civil Code will be implemented soon!
PM Modi's big statement on UCC!
play icon1:32
PM Modi's big statement on UCC!
Tensions in Manipur remain grim; Arms, ammunition recovered from Kairang Meitei, 4 arrested
play icon4:27
Tensions in Manipur remain grim; Arms, ammunition recovered from Kairang Meitei, 4 arrested
“Lot of hype around Ind-Pak matches,” Former India Cricketer Atul Wassan on ICC fixtures of WC 2023
play icon4:6
“Lot of hype around Ind-Pak matches,” Former India Cricketer Atul Wassan on ICC fixtures of WC 2023
UP: Vegetables prices shoot up due to incessant rains in Lucknow
play icon1:23
UP: Vegetables prices shoot up due to incessant rains in Lucknow

Trending Videos

Draft ready in Uttarakhand.. Uniform Civil Code will be implemented soon!
play icon11:49
Draft ready in Uttarakhand.. Uniform Civil Code will be implemented soon!
PM Modi's big statement on UCC!
play icon1:32
PM Modi's big statement on UCC!
Tensions in Manipur remain grim; Arms, ammunition recovered from Kairang Meitei, 4 arrested
play icon4:27
Tensions in Manipur remain grim; Arms, ammunition recovered from Kairang Meitei, 4 arrested
“Lot of hype around Ind-Pak matches,” Former India Cricketer Atul Wassan on ICC fixtures of WC 2023
play icon4:6
“Lot of hype around Ind-Pak matches,” Former India Cricketer Atul Wassan on ICC fixtures of WC 2023
UP: Vegetables prices shoot up due to incessant rains in Lucknow
play icon1:23
UP: Vegetables prices shoot up due to incessant rains in Lucknow
Adipurush,adipurush controversy,adipurush movie,adipurush review,Adipurush Prabhas,Adipurush teaser,Adipurush song,adipurush poster,Adipurush trailer,adipurush hindi,adipurush protest,Prabhas Adipurush,hindi adipurush,adipurush songs,adipurush protest lucknow,nagpur protest,adipurush full movie,adipurush controversy news,Adipurush Movie Review,Iran protest,adipurush vfx,prabhas as adipurush,Adipurush first look,Adipurush teaser controversy,