Tremors felt in Jaipur after 3 quakes hits the region in span of half an hour

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Jul 21, 2023, 09:50 AM IST
Three earthquakes were felt in Jaipur in the early hours of Friday in a span of half an hour. The latest earthquake of magnitude 3.4 occurred at around 4.25 am, the National Center for Seismology (NCS) reported. According to the NCS, it occurred at a depth of 10 kilometres.
