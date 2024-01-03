trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2705544
Truck drivers protest against new hit-and-run law

Sonam|Updated: Jan 03, 2024, 02:32 AM IST
Hit and Run Law Drivers Strike Latest Updates: The case of truck drivers' strike reached the High Court. The ongoing meeting of All India Motor Transport Congress with the Home Secretary in the Home Ministry ends. Pictures of truck drivers' strike and their demonstrations in different cities also surfaced.

