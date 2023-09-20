trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2664703
NewsVideos
videoDetails

Trudeau trapped by accusing India, America said - serious allegations, investigation should be done in depth

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Sep 20, 2023, 10:46 AM IST
Canada expelled a top Indian diplomat on Monday. Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has described as credible the allegations that the Indian government may have links to the murder of a Sikh activist in Canada.
Follow Us

All Videos

G20 praised from UNGA platform, Joe Biden praised India-Europe Corridor
play icon0:35
G20 praised from UNGA platform, Joe Biden praised India-Europe Corridor
30 SEC NEWS: People gathered in Raja's pandal of Lalbagh, came to see Lord Ganesha.
play icon11:13
30 SEC NEWS: People gathered in Raja's pandal of Lalbagh, came to see Lord Ganesha.
TOP 100: Time fixed for discussion on Women Reservation Bill, discussion will take place from 11 am to 6 pm
play icon11:56
TOP 100: Time fixed for discussion on Women Reservation Bill, discussion will take place from 11 am to 6 pm
Actors Kangana Ranaut and Esha Gupta laud Women's Reservation Bill, call it “a progressive move”
play icon3:16
Actors Kangana Ranaut and Esha Gupta laud Women's Reservation Bill, call it “a progressive move”
ISRO Solar Mission: ‘Aditya L1’ bids adieu to Earth, inches closer to Earth-Sun L1 point
play icon2:47
ISRO Solar Mission: ‘Aditya L1’ bids adieu to Earth, inches closer to Earth-Sun L1 point

Trending Videos

G20 praised from UNGA platform, Joe Biden praised India-Europe Corridor
play icon0:35
G20 praised from UNGA platform, Joe Biden praised India-Europe Corridor
30 SEC NEWS: People gathered in Raja's pandal of Lalbagh, came to see Lord Ganesha.
play icon11:13
30 SEC NEWS: People gathered in Raja's pandal of Lalbagh, came to see Lord Ganesha.
TOP 100: Time fixed for discussion on Women Reservation Bill, discussion will take place from 11 am to 6 pm
play icon11:56
TOP 100: Time fixed for discussion on Women Reservation Bill, discussion will take place from 11 am to 6 pm
Actors Kangana Ranaut and Esha Gupta laud Women's Reservation Bill, call it “a progressive move”
play icon3:16
Actors Kangana Ranaut and Esha Gupta laud Women's Reservation Bill, call it “a progressive move”
ISRO Solar Mission: ‘Aditya L1’ bids adieu to Earth, inches closer to Earth-Sun L1 point
play icon2:47
ISRO Solar Mission: ‘Aditya L1’ bids adieu to Earth, inches closer to Earth-Sun L1 point
justin trudeau india,Justin Trudeau,justin trudeaue news,PM Modi Live,India-Canada,conflict,India Canada,canada india,india canada news,india canada relations,canada-india relations,Indians in Canada,canada india relations,india slams canada,indian mission in canada,canadian delegation,indian festivals in canada,canadian,Canadian police,india canada khalistan issue,india hits out at canada,Canadian PM,Indian Navy,indian student in canada,china canada,