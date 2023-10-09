trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2673129
TTK: India stands in solidarity with Israel!

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Oct 09, 2023, 08:46 PM IST
When Zee News reached Ashkelon city located near the Gaza Strip, the houses destroyed in the rocket attack there were reduced to debris. Correspondent Vishal Pandey told that last night Hamas terrorists attacked the city of Ashkelon with a rocket, after which it became a complete ruin.
