Twin bomb blasts near Iran general Qasem Soleimani's grave

Sonam|Updated: Jan 03, 2024, 08:30 PM IST
Iran Twin Blasts: A big explosion has occurred near a cemetery in Iran. There is news of death of 73 people in the blast. Two explosions were heard one after the other near the grave of Iranian General Qasem Soleimani. A large explosion was heard near Saheb al-Zaman Mosque.

