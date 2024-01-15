trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2709838
Two buses collide on Yamuna Expressway, 40 passengers injured

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Jan 15, 2024, 12:44 PM IST
Fog continues to rage in North India, a terrible collision has occurred between 2 buses on Yamuna Expressway. A total of 40 passengers have been reported injured in this accident.

