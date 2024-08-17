videoDetails

Two Communities Clash In Meerut For DJ during procession of Avanti Bai Jayanti

| Updated: Aug 17, 2024, 08:58 AM IST

Big news from Meerut, UP. Where there has been a huge uproar between people of two communities. During the uproar, stones were pelted from both sides. This entire controversy took place over playing DJ during the procession of Avanti Bai Jayanti. This entire controversy started after a child fell from the DJ. Later the police reached the spot and brought the situation under control. On the basis of the viral video, the police is searching for the accused.