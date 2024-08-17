Advertisement
trendingVideosenglish2779152https://zeenews.india.com/video/news/two-communities-clash-in-meerut-for-dj-during-procession-of-avanti-bai-jayanti-2779152.html
NewsVideos
videoDetails

Two Communities Clash In Meerut For DJ during procession of Avanti Bai Jayanti

|Updated: Aug 17, 2024, 08:58 AM IST
Video ThumbnailPlay icon
Follow Us
Big news from Meerut, UP. Where there has been a huge uproar between people of two communities. During the uproar, stones were pelted from both sides. This entire controversy took place over playing DJ during the procession of Avanti Bai Jayanti. This entire controversy started after a child fell from the DJ. Later the police reached the spot and brought the situation under control. On the basis of the viral video, the police is searching for the accused.

All Videos

Kolkata Doctor Rape Case: Nationwide doctors' strike today
Play Icon01:40
Kolkata Doctor Rape Case: Nationwide doctors' strike today
Watch Top 100 News of the Day, 17 August 2024
Play Icon08:56
Watch Top 100 News of the Day, 17 August 2024
Deshhit: Prove With Pics Crime Scene Intact - Court To Bengal Over Hospital Vandalism
Play Icon46:50
Deshhit: Prove With Pics Crime Scene Intact - Court To Bengal Over Hospital Vandalism
DNA: How will justice be done under Mamata Banerjee's rule?
Play Icon11:08
DNA: How will justice be done under Mamata Banerjee's rule?
DNA: 'Jizya tax' imposed on Hindus in Bangladesh!
Play Icon07:27
DNA: 'Jizya tax' imposed on Hindus in Bangladesh!

Trending Videos

Kolkata Doctor Rape Case: Nationwide doctors' strike today
play icon1:40
Kolkata Doctor Rape Case: Nationwide doctors' strike today
Watch Top 100 News of the Day, 17 August 2024
play icon8:56
Watch Top 100 News of the Day, 17 August 2024
Deshhit: Prove With Pics Crime Scene Intact - Court To Bengal Over Hospital Vandalism
play icon46:50
Deshhit: Prove With Pics Crime Scene Intact - Court To Bengal Over Hospital Vandalism
DNA: How will justice be done under Mamata Banerjee's rule?
play icon11:8
DNA: How will justice be done under Mamata Banerjee's rule?
DNA: 'Jizya tax' imposed on Hindus in Bangladesh!
play icon7:27
DNA: 'Jizya tax' imposed on Hindus in Bangladesh!