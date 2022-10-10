NewsVideos

Two terrorists killed in encounter in Jammu and Kashmir's Anantnag

|Updated: Oct 10, 2022, 08:50 PM IST
An encounter between security forces and terrorists is underway in Anantnag district of J&K on October 10. Two terrorists were killed in the Tangpawa area. More details are awaited.

All Videos

Taal Thok Ke: Why to ask about the religion of shops?
51:17
Taal Thok Ke: Why to ask about the religion of shops?
DNA: Rain exposes poor drainage system in Agra
3:45
DNA: Rain exposes poor drainage system in Agra
DNA: Bet Dwarka to become new route map of terror?
13:47
DNA: Bet Dwarka to become new route map of terror?
DNA: Putin's 'retaliation' on Ukraine
14:12
DNA: Putin's 'retaliation' on Ukraine
DNA: How to forgive the misdeeds of 'abusive' leaders?
16:8
DNA: How to forgive the misdeeds of 'abusive' leaders?

Trending Videos

51:17
Taal Thok Ke: Why to ask about the religion of shops?
3:45
DNA: Rain exposes poor drainage system in Agra
13:47
DNA: Bet Dwarka to become new route map of terror?
14:12
DNA: Putin's 'retaliation' on Ukraine
16:8
DNA: How to forgive the misdeeds of 'abusive' leaders?