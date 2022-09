U.S. vs China: American men and women could die for Taiwan if needed

When U.S. President Joe Biden was asked whether the U.S. forces would defend the democratically governed island claimed by China, he replied: "Yes, if in fact, there was an unprecedented attack." Watch the video.

| Updated: Sep 19, 2022, 12:44 PM IST

When U.S. President Joe Biden was asked whether the U.S. forces would defend the democratically governed island claimed by China, he replied: "Yes, if in fact, there was an unprecedented attack." Watch the video.